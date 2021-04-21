Laurelton, Pa. - Tails are wagging at the West End Library! Library Director and American Kennel Club certified dog evaluator Wendy Wrote, is combining her love of dogs and her role at the library by teaching dog weekly training classes to help raise funds for the library.

“I wanted to hold dog classes at the West End Library because there are not many available to our community. I’ve always had to travel long distances when I took my dogs to classes. I attend an Agility Class in Harrisburg at this time,” said Wrote, adding that holding classes for the community at a fair price that is donated to the library just seemed to be the right thing to do.

“The West End Library is the perfect place to hold dog classes. There is a walking trail, outside areas to train and now our gazebo.”

Wrote is halfway through the library's first Puppy Kindergarten class. The class, also known as AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy, is a 7-week program meant to help get you and your puppy off to a good start. The class has been so popular that a waiting list was added and two more sessions are scheduled for May.

Also scheduled is a Canine Good Citizen Class, available to dogs of all ages, beginning May 25. The 6-week program focuses on teaching the basics of good manners and obedience, instilling the values of responsible ownership, and strengthening the bond between you and your dog at home and out in the community, according to the AKC description.

As a dog trainer for over 15 years, Wrote enjoys working with the owners and their dogs. “Dogs are a part of our families and helping the owners and their dogs become a great team is the best feeling in the world,” she said.

All the classes taught at the library follow standards provided by the American Kennel Club (AKC) and have a maximum of 5 participants.

The library also has its own therapy dog named Maverick, a 2 1/2-year-old Australian Shepherd. “He’s been coming to the library since he was 8 weeks old,” said Wrote. “Maverick has been trained by me and has his Canine Good Citizen title, STAR Puppy Title, plus his Novice and Intermediate Trick Titles.”

Maverick loves children and has his own program that allows children to read their favorite books to him. “Maverick is very patient and attentive to the children and they love him back,” said Wrote. Research shows there are many benefits to kids when they read to dogs. It builds confidence, improves reading fluency and provides a safe and judgement-free environment.

The Reading to Maverick program is held the last Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Parents or caregivers can call the library to sign their child up for a 15-minute time slot.

All funds raised from dog training classes will be used at the West End Library for new materials, programming and summer quest programs. To register for classes or for additional information contact Wendy Rote, Library Director, at (570) 922-4773.

Puppy Kindergarten (STAR Puppy): 7-Week Program

Session 1: Monday, May 17, 24, June 7, 14, 21, 28 & July 5– 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Session 2: Tuesday, May 25, June 1, 8, 22, 29 & July 6 & 13– 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost $35 (proceeds benefit the West End Library)

The AKC’s S.T.A.R. Puppy program (Socialization, Training, Activity, and Responsibility) is meant to help get you and your puppy off to a good start. It’s open to any puppy under 1 year of age with appropriate vaccinations. Both purebreds and mixed breeds are eligible. Once your pup passes the S.T.A.R. puppy test, which is awarded at the end of the 7-week course, you’ll be given an application to send into the AKC who will send you a S.T.A.R. Puppy Medal and a certificate showing your pup is now a S.T.A.R. puppy. For questions or to register contact Wendy at wrote@westendlibrary.org or (570) 452-1404.

Canine Good Citizen: 6-Week Program, Tuesday, May 25, June 1, 8, 22, 29 & July 6 – 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cost - $50 (proceeds benefit the West End Library)

This 6-week program is a ten-skill training program that’s open to all dogs–purebred and mixed breed–that focuses on teaching the basics of good manners and obedience, instilling the values of responsible ownership, and strengthening the bond between you and your dog at home and out in the community. No age minimum. For questions or to register contact Wendy at wrote@westendlibrary.org or (570) 452-1404.

Trick Dog Class: Saturday, July 24 – 11 a.m. – Noon

Kids may bring their dogs to learn how to teach their dogs new tricks. An adult should accompany children under 15.