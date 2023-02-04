Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County is embracing its diversity with a new collaboration between West Branch Pride and the YWCA Northcentral PA.

A kickoff event in February will celebrate the collaboration between the two groups, a team that began in Dec. 2022 to further their combined vision of a more inclusive community that celebrates diversity.

Starting in February, West Branch Pride will begin providing activities, programs and events the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the YWCA. This will be the start of the region's first-ever LGBTQ+ Community Center.

West Branch Pride and the YWCA Northcentral PA are hosting a Meet and Greet event on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. at the YWCA located at 815 West Fourth Street in Williamsport. The community is invited to attend.

West Branch Pride is a local grassroots nonprofit organization comprised of members of the LGBTQ+ community and committed allies. Founded in late 2019, the organization’s mission is to honor diversity, promote an inclusive community and provide opportunities for members of the LGBTQ + community, allies, families and friends to celebrate in a safe space.

“The YWCA takes pride in our commitment to creating a welcoming and positive culture inside the walls of the YWCA that in turn supports a creative, inclusive, and dynamic environment, allowing all who enter to thrive and be the best version of themselves," said Brittany Fischer, Communications & Development Director at the YWCA Northcentral PA. "We value partnerships such as the one with West Branch Pride, as we know they are essential to building vibrant and resilient communities."

Judy Brague Deacon, West Branch Pride President, said: "We are pleased to begin this journey of providing safe spaces of inclusion in our community. At West Branch Pride, everyone is always welcome, everyone belongs."

In addition to Deacon, other speakers for the event include Dawn Linn, CEO of the YWCA Northcentral PA and Dr. Nate Woods, Special Assistant to the President for Inclusion Transformation at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

"West Branch Pride's mission is to engage members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies to create an open and affirming environment by providing opportunities to express and celebrate diverse perspectives, emphasizing acceptance for all," Deacon said.

Supporters for the kickoff event include Celebrations Bakery, Weis Markets, Janet's Floral and other private donors.

West Branch Pride has a wide variety of functions planned for upcoming second and fourth Wednesdays. Currently scheduled are a game night, bingo, health resources, drum circle, movie night, and a stained glass craft night.

The group is also having a fundraiser at the Chipotle on the Golden Strip in Williamsport on Saturday, March 4 from 4 - 8 p.m.

To find out more about West Branch Pride and a detailed schedule of events, go to the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WestBranchPride or westbranchpride.org.

