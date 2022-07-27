Williamsport, Pa. — "This is all about inclusion."

The Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living and ADAPT hosted a community anniversary event on Tuesday in the parking lot behind 24 East Third Street in the city.

The occasion was to recognize and celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which passed into law on July 26, 1990. There was food catered by Eat and Run Catering, cornhole, hatchet throwing courtesy of the Hatchet House, and music. There were inspiring speakers and inspiring crowd members.

"This is all about inclusion," said Tommy Greico of Lock Haven. For Greico, inclusion means "for everyone," much in the same way any other person might define the phrase. Greico, who suffered a spinal cord injury 19 years ago that requires him to use a wheelchair, knows a deeper reality of "everyone."

"I didn't even think twice about walking up steps before the injury," he said. "This fight for better programs is for everyone in the community. Eventually people get old, some people get injured, or have family members who are aging or injured. People think we're just doing this for 'us.' But one day, some day, you'll need this," he said.

Ramps and other considerations for people with any kind of disability, he said, are simply a necessity in society to make sure everyone is included.

"If my family goes into a restaurant that has steps leading inside, for example, I can't go in," he said. "I'm now outside looking in."

Greico's fight for his basic civil rights rests upon the shoulders of giants.

Two of those giants were also in attendance on Tuesday. Julie Farrar of Albany, NY, and Anita Cameron of Rochester, NY, have been involved with ADAPT since the '80s. They've been disability justice activists for even longer.

Farrar and Cameron both participated in the Capitol Crawl, a historic protest for civil rights on March 12, 1990, during which more than 1,000 people marched from the White House to the Capitol building. There, about 60 cast aside their mobility aids—wheelchairs, walkers, etc.—and crawled up the steps, demonstrating the inaccessibility of everyday architecture that many take for granted.

Cameron recalled the day: "It was hot. We gathered—over 1,000 people marching there. I carried a friend's wheelchair up the stairs as far as I could. We truly felt that we were crawling into history. It turned out to be true. It was a big push, and the American with Disabilities Act was passed that July."

Cameron is visually impaired, but she knows the actions of her fellow activists was the event that "opened the eyes of Congress. It was the action that galvanized the government and the ADA was signed into law."

Born in 1965, Cameron said she always felt guilty, being born after the Civil Rights Movement. But even as a small child, she said she pledged to make the world a better place.

The fight for people with disabilities, the way that organizations like CIL and ADAPT fight, are modeled after civil rights activists. "It's nonviolent civil disobedience," she said. "Modeled after Dr. King. We are peace and justice activists."

Cameron has been arrested 140 times over 36 years, most recently in May. She recalls the figure with pride. "In this mentality of 'better off dead than disabled,' we have to fight to be seen as human and worthy of life. We have gifts to offer, we have families," she said.

And for all the times she was arrested in the nation's capitol, she's also been inside the White House by invitation. "I've met three sitting presidents, and two vice presidents," she said. "I'm proud as an American that I have the right to activism, because in many countries, people don't have that right."

For all the advancements made on behalf of people with disabilities these 32 years since ADA became law, Cameron worries that the fight is not nearly over. "Civil rights aren't given. We have to fight for them, and we have to fight to keep them."

Watching the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade stirs concern in her for another historic overruling.

Olmstead v. L.C., passed in 1999, gave people with disabilities their civil rights to live in the community versus in an institution. "We have to fight against institutional bias," said Cameron.

In basic terms, institutional bias indicates that services offered in an institution are a right, and services in the community are an option, meaning it's easier for people to be institutionalized to get help.

The Supreme Court noted in Olmstead v. L.C. that "confinement in an institution severely diminishes the everyday life activities of individuals, including family relations, social contacts, work options, economic independence, educational advancement, and cultural enrichment."

Despite legislation, despite intentions, "We worry about rollback. The ADA is not perfect," Cameron said. "Amtrack and Greyhound are supposed to be fully accessible, but they aren't. We have to be vigilant. In a perfect world we should all be able to have equal access."

The world is anything but perfect, but events like CIL/ADAPT's block party bring hope. The pandemic had its isolating effect on this community, as it did on most. "This is the first time in two years we've been able to come together," said Farrar, noting the strength in seeing friends and celebrating a vibrant, united community.