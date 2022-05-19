Wellsboro, Pa. — The Wednesday Morning Musicales Chorus will join the Wellsboro Women's Chorus during their spring concert being held this Saturday at 7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Main Street.

The two groups will perform 17 songs representing musical styles from gospel, Broadway and inspirational, to pop and contemporary.

The 37 members of the Wellsboro Women’s Chorus will open and close the show.

Directed by Suzanne Niles and accompanied by Judy Smithgall, the women will sing “Great Is The Lord,” “My Tribute,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)” and “Then Sings My Soul, How Great Thou Art.”

The 31 men and women who sing in the Wednesday Morning Musicales, directed by Diana Frazier and accompanied by Marian Miller, will perform “How Can I Keep from Singing?” “They All Laughed,” “Jeepers Creepers,” “You Make Me Feel So Young” and “From Rags to Ritz.”

The Wellsboro Women’s Chorus, directed by Diana Frazier and accompanied by Judy Smithgall, will end the concert with "One Fine Day," “Everybody Rejoice,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “I Only Want to be With You,” “Yesterday,” “A World of Peace” and “Celebration.”

Both groups are accepting new members. Those interested in singing are welcome to call Diana Frazier for more information at 570-439-0923.

