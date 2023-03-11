Reprinted from First News Now

As a fitting recognition during Women's History Month, the Wellness Director at the Tioga County YMCA has earned a Woman of Excellence Award.

Tasha Pratt, a Wellsboro resident, received the award celebrating exceptional women who are making a lasting impact in their communities. In fact, Tasha was one of eight women nationally—in all the YMCA's in the nation—to receive this unique award.

In honor of receiving this special award, Mansfield Mayor Kathy Barrett declared March 8, 2023, as Tasha Pratt Day because of Tasha's achievement while working at the Tioga County YMCA.

"Tasha deserves this award more than anyone I can think of, as she is such an incredible woman. She always goes above and beyond for any and everyone in our community," stated Jenna Mahon, a friend of Pratt's. Tasha feels humble, a bit shocked and extremely honored after receiving the award yesterday, according to First News Now reporting.

"I could never thank all the amazing people in my life enough for their endless encouragement. I hope my children grow up in a world where strong women are beautiful. I want my daughter to know that encouraging her friends is a sign of strength and not weakness. And for my son to see a strong confident woman and know that she is a force to be respected and not something to be "broken," stated Tasha Pratt.