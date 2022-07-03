Wellsboro, Pa. — Auditions for Hamilton-Gibson’s "Tune In To Radio HG" Radio Play Festival will be held next weekend, beginning on Friday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Auditions continue at 4 p.m. on Saturday July 9, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro.

A unique performance experience, the festival highlights scripts and stories from the Golden Age of Radio, with voice actors, sound effects performers and live music. These stories are meant to be told with sound only: no sets, no costumes, no props. By engaging the audience through sound alone, settings and action are suggested through the power of imagination.

Five radio plays will be presented at the festival, including “Dimension X: A Logic Named Joe”, “Duffy’s Tavern: The Kid”, “Inner Sanctum: The Undead”, “Short Short Story: The Wrong Way To Write”, and The Third Man: Pleasure Before Business.”

Actors of all ages, from teenagers to seniors, are encouraged to audition. Performers who can do “character voices” are most appreciated. The rehearsal schedule will be flexible but performers must be available from August 15-21 for technical rehearsals and performances.

Festival performance dates are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

A special ‘audio-only’ live stream will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Contact Hamilton-Gibson Productions with any questions by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.

