Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Wellsboro Growers Market is from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 30 and every Thursday through October 8 on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library, weather permitting.



At the market will be fresh picked blueberries from Chuck and Kate Gilligan's Pinafore Run Farm, along with freshly made maple candied pecans and almonds, a variety of homegrown vegetables, and possibly fresh strawberries and raspberries.

Ray and Janet MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm are bringing their mixed leaf lettuce, cucumbers, orange bell peppers and sweet banana peppers– all grown hydroponically– along with sweet artisan tomatoes for salads, slicing tomatoes and green and yellow snap beans grown in soil.

"Our raspberries are just starting so we may be able to bring some of those, too," Ray said.

Gary and Cheryl Keeney will have cucumbers, string beans, summer squash, sweet and hot peppers, onions, new potatoes, and rhubarb from the Keeney Farm. "We may be bringing some strawberries, too," Gary said.

Jeff Jones, of Between Two Rivers Maple Products, is planning to get up early this Thursday to make maple candied pecans and almonds. He is also bringing maple syrup, cream, sugar and candy. Kathy Siegrist, of Bakery 303, will have cake pops, her classic butter pound cake on a stick dipped in chocolate, along with pecan streusel, classic butter, coconut and lemon glaze pound cakes.

Liz McLelland, of Yorkshire Meadows, will have salted caramel shortbread bars, lemon curd bars, blueberry and peach crunch desserts, scones, ginger and shortbread cookies, chocolate and peanut butter cupcakes, carrot and chocolate zucchini cakes, jams and jellies.

Linda Sweely, of New View Farm, is bringing her freshly made artisan breads, such as Focaccia and Italian herb, everything and cinnamon raisin bagels, beer bread, cinnamon buns, maple syrup, honey, jams and jellies, ground horseradish, pesto and tomato relish.

Frank Maffei will be offering wine tastings of Staggering Unicorn's wines as well as selling by the bottle.

Justina Swartwood and Boki Cvetkovski of Scentillating Creations are bringing a selection of candles, soaps and other products.

Among the other vendors at the market are the Shortsville Green Grower, Aunt Lulu’s Embroidery, and WindStone Landing Farms, a non-GMO and chemical-free food grower.

The market will have a range of healthy, sweet, and delicious foods to satisfy your summer cravings and the wide range of sellers will surely make the visit worthwhile.