Wellsboro, Pa. — Artist Kari Roslund began her creative journey as a youth growing up in Woolrich, Pa. surrounded by nature. Her artistry began later.

Roslund developed her work as a fiber artist after moving to Wellsboro and working with her daughter's Pennsylvania 4-H youth project.

An upcoming exhibit at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro will highlight Kari’s journey from a developing fiber artist to a professional whose work has been exhibited nationally.

As an artist, Roslund is drawn to capturing the wonders in nature. She enjoys the process of layering a variety of materials such as wool, silk, wire, wood, and paper to create a captured place or moment.

As she introduces the viewer to the tactilely enticing juxtaposition of various textures, she invites them to examine subtle, yet delicate details found only when we stop and ponder. Kari’s work is warm, inviting, and surprising. She will have fiber landscapes, florals, sculptures, and jewelry on display. This exhibit is suitable for all ages.

Growing up, Roslund developed an appreciation of wool as a fabric, but she did not think of it as an artistic medium until raising a small flock of sheep herself.

She attended Lycoming College and received a BFA in Studio Art with a certification in teaching. She and her family later moved to a small farm in Wellsboro. As the farm grew, so did her understanding of wool’s unique potential. From shearing the animals to hand-dyeing the wool, she learned firsthand the process required to transform raw fleece into one-of-a-kind, hand-felted art.

She began to reach out to other fiber artists in order to learn more about the process of felting. As a result, she began to explore the possibilities of using her painting skills in conjunction with fiber arts. Roslund credits much of her development as an artist to the communities of other artists whom she has learned from.

The Gmeiner will present “One Common Thread: My Journey as a Fiber Artist,” an exhibit of works by Kari Roslund, on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 2-4 p.m. Roslund will give an artist talk at 3 p.m.

Roslund will also be offering a felted Valentine class in conjunction with her exhibit. The class will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Studio at the Gmeiner.

The class is limited to 15 participants, ages 12 to adult. The cost for the class is $30 and all materials will be provided for students to be able to make two Valentines.

Come make something handmade and heartfelt for your loved ones! For more information or to register for the class, please contact the Gmeiner at (570) 724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

“One Common Thread” will be on display in the Main Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center from Saturday, Jan. 7 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

The Gmeiner is open from 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is free.

