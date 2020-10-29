Wellsboro, Pa. – For the first time in 37 years, the Dickens of a Christmas Festival is canceled.

The Dickens of a Christmas Festival is a full day of holiday cheer, including multiple craft vendors, carolers, food and drink, and performances.

The decision came yesterday from the Wellsboro Borough Council voted to rescind the permits and approvals for this year's festival. Four council members voted to rescind the festival approvals and two council members opposed.

This year's festival was scheduled to take place on Dec. 5. The Dickens festival normally involves street closures, traffic control, and clean-up staff to ensure the smooth functioning and create a merry atmosphere for attendees.

The decision to cancel the event stemmed from concerns about gatherings and public safety as COVID-19 continue to rise in Tioga county and throughout the state.

The borough plans to issue a press release on the decision soon, which will include information for vendors regarding refunds and contracts.