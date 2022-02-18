Harrisburg, Pa. -- Any purchases at Weis Markets this month are a chance to support the American Heart Association's "Life Is Why" campaign for brain and heart health. Throughout February, shoppers may choose to add a donation at check-out in all Weis Markets stores.
Customers can choose to donate $1, $3, $5, $10 or round up at check-out. Weis Markets has raised over $1 million for the American Heart Association through the Life is Why campaign since 2019.
Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:
- Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients
- Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually
- Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities
To learn more about the Life Is Why We Give campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive.