Harrisburg, Pa. -- Any purchases at Weis Markets this month are a chance to support the American Heart Association's "Life Is Why" campaign for brain and heart health. Throughout February, shoppers may choose to add a donation at check-out in all Weis Markets stores.

Customers can choose to donate $1, $3, $5, $10 or round up at check-out. Weis Markets has raised over $1 million for the American Heart Association through the Life is Why campaign since 2019.

Donations through the Life is Why campaign – no matter the amount – allow the Association to implement initiatives such as:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities

To learn more about the Life Is Why We Give campaign and other participating companies, please visit www.heart.org/lifeiswhywegive.