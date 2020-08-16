Sunbury, Pa. -- On Thursday, Weis Markets announced the launch of its online Paws for Pets initiative, which will collect donations to benefit 126 pet shelters in the seven states that Weis serves.

Customers can participate by going to WeisMarkets.com and donating with a credit/debit card or through PayPal. All contributions will go to local animal shelters in the store’s community. The program runs through August 30.

“Our Paws for Pets program has generated more than $2.5 million in donations for local pet shelters over the past 12 years,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “The demand at these shelters continues to increase while donations decline due to the economy and the pandemic. That’s why we’re launching our online campaign, which makes it easier to donate to local pet shelters and animal rescue organizations.”