Sunbury, Pa. - Weis Markets does more than just sell food. They also help donate it. On Monday, Weis Markets launched the annual Fight Hunger in-store donation program, which supports hundreds of local food banks and pantries in its seven-state market area.

The program will run through the end of September. Customers will be given the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5, or $10 voucher at checkout.

“This is a tremendously challenging time for food insecure families in the communities we serve and the hundreds of food banks and pantries who serve them,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing.

“Our customers have been steadfast in their support for these organizations in the past, and we hope they will consider donating once again. As part of our program, Weis Markets will also continue to donate to our regional food bank partners," Bonacci said.

According to a release, Weis said this is their 14th annual Fight Hunger campaign, which has collectively raised more than $4 million and been supplemented by company donations.

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign works with regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including:

The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pa.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport)

Helping Harvest (Reading)

The Maryland Food Bank

The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading)

Philabundance (Montgomery and Bucks counties)

Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches

Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira, N.Y.)

Community Food Bank of New Jersey

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (Virginia)

Food Bank of Delaware; and Mountaineer Food Bank (West Virginia)

These food banks help coordinate the program with local food pantries near each Weis Markets store.