Sunbury -- The 13th annual Weis Markets Fight Hunger donation program has kicked off for May. The campaign has raised over $2.5 million for local families in need, which has also been supplemented by company donations.

At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their order or purchasing a $1, $3, $5, or $10 voucher to help support families in need in their community.

“This is a difficult time for a growing number of families who are struggling with food insecurity throughout our seven-state marketing area,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our Fight Hunger program gives customers the opportunity to donate to regional food banks who work to support thousands of local food pantries and hunger groups.”

Weis Markets’ Fight Hunger Campaign benefits regional food banks including: The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pa.; The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg/Williamsport); Helping Harvest (Reading); The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton); Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading); and Philabundance (Montgomery and Bucks Counties).