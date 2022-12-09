Weis Markets donated $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank as part of the company’s 15th Annual Fight Hunger Campaign.

Weis Markets has an in-store donation program which supports regional food banks and pantries in Weis Markets’ seven-state market area. They have raised and donated more than $1 million through the Fight Hunger program in 2022.

Dennis Curtin, Director of Public Relations for Weis Markets, said this is one of the largest for the company.

According to Joe Arthur, Executive Director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, “This money will go directly to providing food, and also for our operating expenses, such as fuel.”

Many local Weis Markets managers were in attendance to present the donation, which was received by representatives from the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, located at 3301 Wahoo Drive in Williamsport.

The upcoming holiday is always a time of increased need for donations. Arthur said that they are almost there; however, they are busier than expected.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a nonprofit organization committed to ending hunger in twenty-seven counties across central Pennsylvania. They work with more than 1,100 local agencies and programs to serve more than 144,000 people in need each month through two Healthy Food Hubs, located in Harrisburg and Williamsport.

Their mission is fighting hunger, improving lives, and strengthening communities.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. It is headquartered in Sunbury and has over 23,000 employees.