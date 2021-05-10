Sunbury, Pa. –Weis Markets today announced the launch of its 13th annual Paws for Pets program, a company-wide initiative that collects donations for local animal shelters and rescue organizations.

During the month-long program, which ends May 31, customers can round up or give $1, $3, $5 or $10 donations at the register or self-checkout. They can also give online at WeisMarkets.com. With a new feature for 2021, customers who purchase participating pet products and round up their orders will have their donation matched by our manufacturer partners. Eligible products include: Purina® Beneful®, NUTRO™, Milk-Bone®, Purina® Friskies® Party Mix™, Purina ONE®, Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® , Purina® Beggin'® Dog Treats & Strips and Purina® Cat Chow®.

All contributions will go to local animal shelters in each store's community.

"Our Paws for Pets program is one of our most popular fundraising initiatives with customers. It has generated more than $2.5 million in donations for local pet shelters in the communities where we operate over the past 13 years," said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets' Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. "We are grateful for our associates who have helped generate excitement for the campaign during National Pet Month and the generous customer donations that help improve the lives of homeless pets at nearly 120 local animal shelters throughout the markets we serve."

For more information on Paws for Pets, visit WeisMarkets.com/pawsforpets.