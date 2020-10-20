Williamsport, Pa. – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with Oct. 22 nationally recognized as "Wear Purple Day."

To participate, the YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania and the Lycoming County United Way are encouraging community members to wear purple and participate in a walk on Oct. 22 in an effort to raise awareness and support those who have lost their lives at the hands of violence, or those who may be suffering in silence.

The walk is not a formal event or a fundraiser; the two organizations only request that community members go on a 19-minute walk while wearing purple at some point during the day. The number 19 was chosen because 19 Lycoming County deaths have been attributed to domestic violence.

Participants are encouraged to post about their walk or the day in general on social media with the tag #19toomany. Anyone may walk alone, with co-workers, with friends, or with family as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

One in four women and one in seven men have or will experience intimate partner violence at some point in their lifetime. Signs of support and awareness can potentially help a victim or save a life.

"The prevalence of domestic violence is a concern for us all; no man, woman, or child should suffer at the hands of a loved one. Together we can work to end such tragedy in our community," said Amber Morningstar, Program Director of the YWCA.

Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way reflected that, “The Lycoming County United Way is proud of our partnership with the YWCA and their tireless work to eliminate domestic violence. One victim of domestic violence is too many and we need to stand up for the men, women and children who are the victims. Silence and apathy is not an option.”

The YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania's mission is to eliminate racism and empower women. This goal includes helping women and men who have suffered from domestic abuse, sexual violence, other violent crimes, or helping those who are recovering from addiction and trying to get their lives back on track.

The YWCA runs the Wise Options 24/7 Confidential Crisis hotline at 1-800-326-848. More information may be found on the YWCA's website or on Facebook.

The Lycoming County United Way is a charitable nonprofit that builds partnership to solve community problems, raises funds for human service programs, fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community, and mobilizes collective community resources to strengthen families and improve the lives of people in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

The LCUW assesses the needs of each community, generates resources, invests in programs, and measures results. For more information, visit the LCUW website or find LCUW on most social media platforms.