Watsontown, Pa. – Watsontown Police Department's K-9 Officer Timothy Kiefaber recently was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Highly regarded by his colleagues, now-Sergeant Kiefaber has been a police officer for 11 years, five of which were spent with the Watsontown PD.

"I look forward to serving the borough in my new capacity," Kiefaber said.

Kiefaber accepted his promotion with congratulations from Watsontown Chief of Police Rodney Witherite on Nov. 9.

"He's a very competent police officer and now supervisor," Chief Witherite said of Kiefaber.

To qualify for the rank of sergeant, an officer must meet civil service regulations, be with the department for at least three years, and have a strong resume, Witherite said.

Kiefaber who will soon complete his master's degree in public administration.

"He's very conscientious, very professional and well trained," Witherite said of his department's newest sergeant.

One of Kiefaber's greatest accomplishments has been helping to spearhead the department's K-9 program.

"In concert with him, we developed a K-9 program, which was no easy task. Tim put a lot of time and effort into it that program, which is probably worth on its face about $100,000, between donations of cars, money, equipment the dog and training," Witherite said.

"He has done a fine job in making that a successful program," Witherite said.

Kiefaber's new duties include responsibility for administrative tasks and the supervision of other members. He'll also help efforts to supervise and coordinate contracts with other municipalities, Witherite said.