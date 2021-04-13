Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Water Authority’s boil water advisory will remain in effect through at least the afternoon of Wednesday, April 14 according to Wendy Walter, the Director of Compliance and Safety.

The water authority is following testing protocols and gathering bacteria samples as established by The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and fulfilling safety requirements before lifting the water boil advisory Executive Director Michael Miller explained.

The water boil advisory affects city residents on West Fourth Street between Rose Street and Fifth Avenue; Grier Street between West Third Street and West Fourth Street; and Fifth Avenue between West Fourth Street and Memorial Avenue.

The advisory has been in effect since Sunday, April 11 when a water main break was detected and is currently under repair.

Until the advisory is lifted all city residents in the affected are encouraged to boil all water prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or preparing food.