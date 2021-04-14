Williamsport, Pa. -- Effective April 14, 2021 the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority has lifted the boil water advisory that was put in effect for customers located in the following area of the City of Williamsport:

West Fourth Street between Rose Street and Fifth Avenue

Grier Street between West Third Street and West Fourth Street

Fifth Avenue between West Fourth Street and Memorial Avenue

We are pleased to report that it is no longer necessary to boil your water.

For the full lifted boil water advisory notification, please visit our website at www.wmwa-wsa.org.