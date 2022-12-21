NCPA Exclusive Cover Copy 3-1 (12).png
Morgan Myles didn't win "The Voice," but she is going to perform at The Grand Ole Opry. 

And that really is a dream come true.

Watch the Northcentral Pennsylvania native receive the news while heading home from her time on NBC's "The Voice."

Myles will perform at The Ryman Theater on Jan. 6, 2023. Tickets are available at opry.com

Myles posted after "The Voice" finale, "I will never ever forget the way you supported me through my journey on the voice. Y’all came in hard and proud, makes me so emotional thinking about it."

The Northcentral Pennsylvania native finished in the top three of Season 22 in the nation's biggest singing contest, just shy of claiming the top title.

