Williamsport, Pa. — From now through August scientists are asking for help in the Firefly Watch Community Science Project.

The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) asked community members, in a Facebook post, to spend at least ten minutes during firefly season (late May to August) observing fireflies in their backyard or nearby field.

The Firefly Watch project is headed up by Mass Audubon, a New England based conservation organization, in cooperation with Tufts University. Anyone in North America can participate.

The goal of the study is to track the geographic distribution of fireflies and whether their population is growing or shrinking. Environmental factors that effect their population are also being sought.

Mass Audubon said that those interested in participating will be able to provide information on habitat type, temperature, precipitation, wind, cloud cover, and the presence of artificial light.

To observe fireflies Mass Audubon said that participants need to count the number of flashing fireflies in ten second intervals for ten minutes. Participants should also keep track of the various flashing patterns they see.

There are three common firefly families in North America. Though they all belong to the same beetle family, they all have different ways of attracting a mate. Some make quick flashes, while others have long-lasting glows, and still others use invisible chemicals.

Mass Audubon said, “All firefly sightings—or lack thereof—are valuable.”

More information, including training resources, can be found on Mass Audubon’s website.

