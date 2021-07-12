Allentown, Pa. - Pennsylvania Power and Electric has been busy, recently expanding their reach purchasing a power company in Rhode Island.

Philanthropy also has been keeping the company busy.

The PP&L Foundation is dolling out over $450,000 in grant funding to 115 nonprofit organizations, part of its goal to create a "brighter tomorrow."

Funds will be used to assist students explore career opportunities; facilitate community conversations about diversity and inclusion; encourage environmental conservation; provide emergency aid, and other great causes.

“Through its grants, the PPL Foundation invests in innovative approaches to address critical social challenges and help build stronger, more sustainable communities,” said Ryan Hill, president of the PPL Foundation.

“We’re proud to support the work of our nonprofit partners, working together to improve the lives and well-being of residents in the communities we serve,"

This year’s round of grants marks the first to include grants focused specifically on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Nearly 20 percent of the funding will support organizations working on efforts to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion within communities served by PPL in eastern and central Pennsylvania.

Recipients include:

The American Red Cross

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Child Hunger Outreach Partners

Clinton County Economic Partnership Foundation

Focus Central Pennsylvania

Girl Scouts

YMCA and YWCA

Leadership Susquehanna Valley

Meals on Wheels

Audubon Society

The Arc

The Improved Milton Experience

The Foundation of The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce

Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra

A complete list of grant recipients is available online.

PPL Foundation’s next grant cycle, which awards grants focused on major new initiatives and expansions of programs that align with the foundation’s focus areas, will begin in August.

Applications for grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 will be accepted Aug. 1 through Sept. 15.