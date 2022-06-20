Williamsport, Pa. — The Warrior Coffee Project of Lycoming College has been changing the Williamsport area’s relationship to coffee since it began in 2013.

The specialty coffee is sold locally in Williamsport — among a few other roasteries — and produced exclusively in a localized, high-altitude region of the Dominican Republic called the Naranjito.

The mission of the Warrior Coffee Project is to “partner” with the local community of El Naranjito, ensuring that project benefits go both ways.

As consumers receive high coffee quality, the producers receive better compensation. Warrior Coffee is purchased above market value and well above the Fair Trade minimum, a standard which “works to ensure that producers are being rewarded for the labor that they put in,” said Caroline Payne, Lycoming College Associate Professor of Political Science. After purchase, it is transported to and roasted at Alabaster Coffee in Williamsport.

When consumers are given a choice between a higher-priced commodity that is “fair traded” and “sustainable,” and one that is cheaper, they choose cheaper. According to Payne, the terms are not just buzzwords.

For Warrior Coffee, the notion of “sustainability” is clearly defined by its farming practices. The coffee is shade-grown in mountain forests – so no deforestation. Production involves minimal chemicals and traditional harvesting practices (as opposed to large-scale production of row crops).

What may be an economic cost for the consumer is an environmental benefit for the climate and an economic benefit for the producers and their families.

“Coffee is the second-most traded commodity after oil, so it affects a lot of people, and then there are a lot of people down the supply chain," Payne said. "And it starts with the producers. They are the people who almost always get the least and they work the hardest. They are almost always earning wages that are not life sustaining.”

The project focuses upon improving not only the supply chain of coffee production, but its impacts upon the Naranjito community. To that end, Lycoming College is able to “leverage” college resources across disciplines, Payne said.

Education students work with local schools and teachers; political science students work on the buying side of international trade; chemistry students learn the science behind coffee production and access to clean water.

When students participate, they are not just learning skills; they are learning their position in a global world, Payne explained.

“They come to recognize really valuable things that we have stopped emphasizing in this country, like community and always being willing to help your neighbor. I think it really sort of changes their value system,” she said. “It's about community and relationships first, not sort of these artificial constructs of what we have to get done.”

Payne offered an example of two worldviews in contrast. ”People will stop to talk to us and if we're building a playground, they'll stay for two hours and help. And when they get there, they're like, ‘Oh yeah, I'm on my way to this meeting.’ And we say, ‘Don't you have to go?’ and they say, ‘No, this is important that kids need a playground,’” Payne said.

Payne encourages the students not to think about any country as "in the right" or "in the wrong." Instead, students should ask questions: “Why is it different? And what are the implications of that? And what value does it add in this context?" Payne said.

The consumer can ask the same questions about their coffee.

