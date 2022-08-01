Montoursville, Pa. — W.B. Konkle Memorial Library of Montoursville is moving locations while the main location on Broad Street is being remodeled.

The library plans to reopen August 15, 2022 at its temporary site on 17 Pierce Lane in Montoursville.

If moving logistics take less time, the library will resume regular hours at that time.

The facility at 384 Broad Street is going to be remodeled from floor to ceiling with all new furniture, high efficiency lighting, and new heating/cooling/air circulating equipment: a total “Refresh.”

This temporary site is expected to last through Nov. 27, 2022. If construction moves at a faster pace, then the library will reopen at its current location sooner.

The website and related social media will be updated as things progress.

The library will continue to offer books and DVD’s for patrons in a limited capacity. Some non-current materials will be stored during these months and will not be available for patrons to borrow.

Other services such as interlibrary loans will still be available for pickup or drop-off. Computer and faxing access will be curtailed.

