Vistas are the reward for the climb. We press on over fallen trees, up rocky paths, up, up, up for the view at the top. Vistas are one of many rewards a hiker earns for the effort, including exercise, time in nature, and glimpses of wildlife. Those views, though. That scenery. It's the best.

In the spirit of #MarchMadness, the Susquehanna Greenway is showcasing views big (think vistas) and small (think tranquil water's edge). Throughout March, visit the stories of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) on Facebook and Instagram where you can vote for your favorites.

Voting within SGP's stories will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays throughout the month of March. Voting has begun, and the schedule is as follows.

Week 1: West Branch - week of March 1

Hyner View Overlook won the "Best in the West," after competing against Curwensville Lake Area, Montgomery Pike Overlook, and Shikellamy Overlook. Hyner View State Park in Clinton County is a small park with six acres, but a favorite spot for hang gliding. You can see vast distances both upstream and downstream over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and surrounding mountains. Week 2: North Branch - week of March 8 Susquehanna Riverlands, Bloomsburg Town Park, Luzerne County Levee, and Marie Antoinette Overlook will be facing off for the title of "King in the North."

Week 3: Middle Susquehanna - week of March 15

Isle of Que, Millersburg Riverfront Park, Hawk Rock Overlook, and Fort Hunter Park will be pitted against each other to determine the "Master of the Middle" Week 4: Lower Susquehanna - week of March 22

Columbia River Park, Chickies Rock Overlook, White Cliffs of Conoy, and Pinnacle Overlook will be fighting for "Lord of the Lower." Week 5: The Championship - week of March 29

The winners of each Susquehanna region will battle it out to determine the reigning champion of the Susquehanna Greenway!