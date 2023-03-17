Jersey Shore, Pa. — Do you know what pinwheels stand for? On Monday, April 3, a group of volunteers will gather at the Veterans Park in Jersey Shore to "plant" a garden of pinwheels.

Pinwheels are symbols representing the prevention of child abuse and neglect and will remain on display throughout April.

Lycoming County Children and Youth Services, Lycoming Regional Police Department, and Penn College's Human Services and Restoration Justice Club have arranged the community pinwheel planting in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month each April. Last year, volunteers planted 500 blue pinwheels at Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Co.

The pinwheel planting will begin at 10 a.m. Volunteers can plant any amount of pinwheels they desire, even if it's just one. Visitors planning to plant pinwheels may wish to bring a screwdriver and a hammer to make a hole in the ground that will make placing pinwheels easier.

