Selinsgrove, Pa. — Susquehanna Valley Mediation, Inc., is a nonprofit specializing in conflict resolution — and they're looking for volunteers.

Volunteer mediators help with a range of problems: custody and divorce; elder care; conflicts between neighbors; landlord/tenant conflicts; prison reentry; and employment issues. It is the job of mediators to provide a safe, neutral setting and facilitate conversations between people.

SVM is now accepting applications for spring mediation training sessions. Free training is available to people who commit to volunteering for two or more years at SVM. There is also limited space for those who wish to receive training without volunteering with SVM, with a tuition charge of $750. Scholarships are available.

The training will be a combined virtual/in-person training.

The in-person portion will be held over two weekends, Feb. 24 to 26 and March 10 to 11 at SVM’s Selinsgrove office on 713 Bridge Street.

Training during the first weekend will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The second weekend will have classes from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Trainees must attend all sessions on both weekends. An additional 8 hours of virtual practice sessions via Zoom are required to complete the required 40 hours of training.

For those who are considering mediation training but are still uncertain, SVM will hold two prospective volunteer mediator information sessions. These sessions will be held Monday, Jan. 23 from 7 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. These info sessions are free and open to attend.

According to past trainees, mediation isn't just a skill to use during volunteer work, but also a valuable life skill:

“Mediation has been one of the most important skills I’ve learned in my life. In addition to helping others navigate their own difficult conversations, it’s improved my relationships and personal interactions. It’s made me a better parent, friend, daughter, and a more valuable employee at work,” said mediator and 2021 trainee, Allie Holmes.

Training will be facilitated by the SVM’s Executive Director, Susan Jordan, a certified mediator and trainer with the Institute for the Study of Conflict Transformation, Inc.

Applications for training will be reviewed by staff on a first come, first considered basis. Potential trainees should submit applications as soon as possible, but no later than Feb. 10, 2023.

Applications for mediator training are available by calling the center at (570) 374-1718, emailing casecoordinator@svmediation.org, or by visiting SVM’s website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section What's up this weekend? Jan. 6-8