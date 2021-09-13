Williamsport, Pa. – A local favorite holiday event is back this year, as plans are set for the annual Victorian Christmas weekend Nov. 19 to 21 in Williamsport.

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the event hosted by Preservation Williamsport. The theme this year is “Visual Arts of the Victorian Era.”

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 with the Billtown Christmas Parade followed at 7 p.m. by the Lighting of the Tree on the lawn of Park Place, 800 W. Fourth Street. Also at 6 p.m., Bob Kane Jr., local historian and connoisseur of 19th century decoration, will present on “19th Century Art and Architecture – Decades of Dramatic Change to Interior and Exterior Home Design.” The presentation will be held at the sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 W. Fourth Street.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, a tour of homes and historic sites will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Complimentary trolley transportation will be available. Sites on the tour include:

The Hermance House, 405 West Fourth St.

The Peter Herdic Inn, 411 West Fourth St.

The Rowley House Museum, 707 West Fourth St.

The Vallamont, 904 Campbell St.

Broadhurst, 1310 Campbell St.

Oak Ridge, 1640 Oak Ridge Place

The Hadley-Lyon House, 1024 Packer St.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, a church tour be held from 12 to 4 p.m. in Williamsport’s historic district. Churches are within walking distance. Churches on the tour will include:

City Alliance Church, 380 West Fourth St.

St. Joseph the Worker Church, 702 West Fourth St.

Covenant Central Presbyterian Church, 807 West Fourth St.

Trinity Episcopal Church, 844 West Fourth St.

Christ Community Worship Center, 436 West Fourth St.

The Wildwood Cemetery Chapel, 91 Wildwood Blvd.

Wristbands for the homes and church tours are $10 and adult tickets are $20. Tickets for students ages 6-18 are $5. Children ages 5 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are available on the website www.2021victorianchurches.eventbrite.com.

Tickets for the homes tour also are available at the The Historic Genetti Hotel & Suites, Community Arts Center, and Lycoming County Visitors Bureau at (570) 419-2989 or (Credit Cards Accepted) – 1 (800) 358-9900. On the day of the tour, tickets will be available at James V. Brown Library, Backhouse Café, and at the homes. Tickets for the church tours also will be available at Backhouse Café and at the churches the day of the tour.

An Artisan Holiday Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at the YWCA at 815 W. Fourth Street. The DuBoistown Garden Clubs "Joy to the World" exhibition also will be held during those times Nov. 20 and 21 in the gymnasium of the YWCA.

The 30th annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Park Place and at nearby Thomas Taber Museum. Info available at www.toytrainexpo.org.

Peter Herdic House will again host a Victorian Team from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Cost is $20 per person and reservations are required by calling (570) 322-0165.

Food Around Town will feature cuisine from Williamsport restaurants around the historic district. Sponsoring establishments include:

Franco's Lounge, Restaurant, & Music Club at 12 W. Fourth Street - open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Windows on 4th restaurant at Historic Genetti Hotel & Suites, 200 W. Fourth Street, with brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21

Brickyard/Stonehouse Pizza at 343 Pine Street, opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20

Shamrock Six Packs and Subs, 700 W. Fourth Street, open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Backhouse Cafe Coffee & Tea, 901 W. Fourth Street, hosting a Victorian Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. Reservations accepted at (570) 567-7567. Cost is $20 per person.

Additional information on Victorian Christmas is available on the website at www.victorianchristmaspa.com or on the Facebook page. Additional information also available by contacting Peachie O'Connor at (570) 419-2989.

The Preservation Williamsport Committee wishes to pay special acknowledgement to homeowners who are sharing their homes. Home sponsors include: Simply Savor on the Fly; It’s My Party Store; Allison Crane & Rigging; DiSalvo’s Restaurant & Lounge; The Calistri Children; Albert and Judy Styrcula; The Buttery Biscuit; Sticky Elbow; Robert M. Sides Family Music Center; Evergreen Wealth Solutions; The Kiessling Group/ Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC; Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships; Susquehanna Community Bank; Steve and Pam Wiser; Steve and Candy Dewar; Dave and Cathy (Piccolo) Bower; Wine & Design; and Patinaz.

Photographer: Richard Karp

Radio Sponsors: Airmen Mechanical Services; Fischer Insurance Agency; Huffman’s Office Equipment Company.

The committee also thanks sponsors for Food Around Town, volunteers and Bill Brown and staff at Park Place; the Thomas Taber Museum; speakers Bob Kane Jr. and Connie Phillips (she will be speaking Saturday, Nov. 20); transportation sponsor UPMC; and media sponsor iHeart Media.