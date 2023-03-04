Williamsport, Pa. — Local resident Ryan Hayslip is prepping for another 24-hour trek for the cause of veteran's mental health.

An Army veteran, Hayslip served 8.5 years active-duty, including two tours to Iraq. Facing mental health challenges after service, Hayslip sought help from his family, the local Vet Center, and Veterans Affairs.

"I wanted to find a way to give back to the Veterans in my area and let them know they are not alone," Hayslip said.

Hayslip is extending his 24-hour walk by 25 miles this year, setting a goal of 75 miles in the same time frame. "I wanted to challenge myself a little more. And I thought maybe a larger mileage number would draw more attention," he said.

Instead of a course spanning across Lycoming County, this year's course is a 5K Course at Hepburn St. Riverwalk Parking Lot. The walk will begin on May 12 at 2 p.m.

Hayslip is hoping for a bigger impact this year.

One goal is to surpass last year's fundraising total, which was $8000. Hayslip intends to donate to Heroes and Horses, a Lock Haven program that helps soldiers with mental health issues. Hayslip is also working with food truck businesses for food offerings at the event.

Find the sign-up page here. T-shirts are being sold for $25.

