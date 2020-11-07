Montoursville, Pa. -- "Being able to do this today means a great deal," said Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell Saturday morning as participants and spectators gathered at C.E. McCall Middle School for the annual Veterans Day parade.

This year's Veterans Day parade route weaved through neighborhood streets, from the middle school along Willow Ave., across Spruce St., down Walnut, and on to the high school on Mulberry. Because of statewide COVID-19 restrictions, no state roads were permitted on the parade route.

And it felt different, with fewer community groups, no boisterous fanfare of school marching bands, and no candy being tossed at the young kids waving from the sidewalks.

Working under a guideline of 250 participants, some groups were too large, and would have put the whole event over the limit with just their participation. Some organizations have ceased operations for the time being because of COVID-19, according to Bagwell.

But the fact that they marched at all was enough. "In 2020 we have lost so much," Bagwell posted on his Facebook page. "Williamsport was forced to cancel the Lycoming County Veterans Day Parade earlier this year. I could not bare thinking about the loss of another of our county's great traditions and largest display of affection for veterans."

A group of Montoursville high school band and Key Club members who would normally participate in the parade said they were a little disappointed that they couldn't march. "It's ok either way," said Montoursville Junior Noah Huffman, who was happy to see the parade go on as planned. Huffman marches in the band and is also working on his final project to become an Eagle Scout.

Many of the spectators were Montoursville residents who had a convenient walk down their driveways to watch. But people came from out of town, too.

Denise Boring came from Williamsport with her nephew. "They don't even know me, but they're willing to sacrifice to preserve my freedom," said Boring, who's son and daughter-in-law are stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington State and have served a cumulative 43 years of service in the military.

"I get choked up," she said. "I don't think we contemplate enough about what [our Veterans] have done."

"Lycoming County has always been a community with indominable spirit that dearly loves its vets," wrote Bagwell. "That spirit and love will be only display today. And I need to see that, and I am sure that some other people do too."