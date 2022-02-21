The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hosting a series of Virtual Veteran Town Hall meetings starting next month.

The series will provide the Commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and benefits earned through their military service.

Each session will run from 5-6:30 p.m. and feature a different topic. The schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, March 16 – Veteran Suicide Prevention • Wednesday, May 18 – Serving Older Veterans • Wednesday, July 13 – Resources for Homeless Veterans • Wednesday, Sept. 14 – Transportation Issues Facing Veterans • Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the WebEx through the chat feature. To join in the virtual town hall, veterans should visit DMVA’s website, Twitter, or Facebook pages two weeks prior to each town hall for the WebEx link.