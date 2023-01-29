Wellsboro, Pa. — Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will be participating in some special Valentine's Day fundraisers this February: one for foodies, a lottery wreath raffle, and a unique gift opportunity.

Chili with a Chance for Chocolate

Taste, vote, and win at Chili with a Chance for Chocolate! During Wellsboro's Winter Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Simply buy a tasting passport for $5 and you'll get to taste various chili recipes at participating downtown Wellsboro businesses. Vote for your favorite chili and enter to win a chocolate basket from each location.

Passports may be purchased before the event at the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce, 114 Main St., or on the day of the event at Penn Oak Realty, 65 Main St.

Lottery wreath raffle

During the Winter Celebration, visit Penn Oak Realty to purchase raffle tickets for the lottery wreath. The wreath is shaped like a heart and crafted out of $100 worth of scratch-off tickets. Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket or 5 for $20. The winner will be drawn that afternoon; you need not be present to win.

Valen-tiles for your valentine

A "Valen-tile" can be a declaration of love, a gift, or a memorial. For $10, anyone can purchase a 4-inch square tile that will be permanently displayed on a wall at Second Chance's Heading Home Center. Each tile can be engraved with up to four lines of text, with a maximum of 25 characters per line. A dog or cat paw print can be added in place of two lines of text.

Each Valen-tile purchased by Feb. 8 comes with an emailed Valentine with your tile message to gift or save. The Valentines will be emailed between February 8 and 11. The physical tiles will be delivered to the shelter and affixed to the wall mural. Valen-tiles can be purchased online at www.secondchanceas.org, by calling the shelter at 570-376-3646, or by stopping in during open hours (only cash or check is accepted at the shelter).

These fundraisers benefit homeless, abandoned, and at-risk animals helped by Second Chance. Fall in love with an adoptable cat or dog today by visiting the shelter during open hours or seeing them at www.secondchanceas.org. For more information about the events or adopting, call 570-376-3646 or email secondchanceas@yahoo.com.