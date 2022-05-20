Williamsport, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective, a well-known nonprofit music school in the North central Pa. region, is accepting scholarships for the 2022-23 school year, which begins in September.

This year, the Collective is offering 13 needs- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled and new students who wish to enroll for the upcoming year. Every scholarship offer will cover one full year at the school.

In the school's early days, founder Dave Brumbaugh would teach students who couldn't afford lessons at no cost; they only needed to show a desire to learn and the discipline to work hard at their craft.

In return, he expected them to excel at their studies; be respectful; clean and care for the school; help with organizational tasks; and eventually teach their peers.

Brumbaugh's wish to make high-quality music education available to everyone regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or financial status lies at the core of everything that the Collective does.

The deadline to apply for this round of scholarships is June 6. Scholarships will be awarded in July. For more information about the Collective’s scholarship program, call (570) 329-0888 or visit uptownmusic.org/scholarshipapplication.

The Collective's scholarship offerings have multiplied over the years, starting with a single award offered in 2009 thanks to an anonymous donor in memory of Alice Hileman. The Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship was added soon after by his family and friends. In 2013, the Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a sliding scale discount rate for students in need.

Aside from the donations of individuals and businesses in the community, financial aid is also available thanks to the success of the winter scholarship fundraising concerts held each winter at the Community Arts Center.

“This year, there a lot of scholarships available for brand new students looking to enroll at the Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Collective. “We hope that potential students and families see these scholarships as an opportunity to get involved with everything we have going on at the school.”

The Uptown Music Collective is dedicated to providing a well-rounded education to students of all ages, from children as young as three to retired adults and everyone in-between.

According to The Collective and its mission, music helps to create well-rounded, thoughtful people and works to establish characteristics like self-discipline and personal responsibility. Collective students often perform at high levels both musically and in their own schools and communities.

Current scholarship stewards include the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania through the Lew Gilberti Fund; Angelina's Song Foundation; Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital; Hudock Capital Group; UPMC North Central Pa.; UPMC Health Plan; Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships; Chartwell Hotels; The Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott; KFC Williamsport; and The Miller Family.

