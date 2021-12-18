Williamsport -- A donation from Woodlands Bank reduces the costs of running the Uptown Music Collective while also encouraging community participation at more affordable rates.

Woodlands recently made the $5,000 donation as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible companies that do business in the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations, and/or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations.

Uptown Music Collective, a music school in Williamsport, is an approved educational improvement organization, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of Woodlands Bank for our youth-oriented music education programs through this EITC program donation,” said Dave Brumbaugh, Executive Director of the Uptown Music Collective.

“Their support goes a long way to helping our organization keep our tuition costs affordable, and to make it possible for us to continue to offer high-impact performance experiences to all students that teach the value of hard work, discipline, and teamwork. We are thankful to be the recipient of this donation.”

Through the 2021 EITC program, Woodlands Bank is proudly able to help fund nine educational programs throughout Lycoming and Clinton counties.