Williamsport, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective is offering 12 needs- and merit-based scholarships to both currently-enrolled and new students for the 2023-24 school year.

Each scholarship covers one full year at the school of music. The next school year begins in September.

The deadline to apply for this round of scholarships is June 8. Scholarship winners will be announced in July. For more information about the Collective’s scholarship program, call (570) 329-0888 or visit uptownmusic.org/scholarshipapplication.

In the Collective's early days, founder Dave Brumbaugh would give free lessons to students who couldn't pay tuition as long as the student exercised discipline and showed the desire to learn. The students would "pay" for their lessons through excelling at their studies, being respectful, cleaning and otherwise taking care of the school, helping with organizational tasks, and eventually helping to teach their peers.

Making quality music education available to everyone is one of the core values of the Collective. Scholarship and financial aid programs carry on this legacy.

The Collective offered its first scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, in 2009 after receiving funds from an anonymous donor. This was followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by Lew's family and friends. Seven years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding scale discount rate, which allows the school to help even more students in need.

In addition to donations, financial aid is offered via the school's Scholarship Fundraising Concerts held during the winter at the Community Arts Center.

“This year, there a lot of scholarships available for brand new students looking to enroll at the Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Collective. “We hope that potential students and families see these scholarships as an opportunity to get involved with everything we have going on at the school.”

Current scholarship stewards include Angelina’s Song Foundation, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, UPMC North Central PA, UPMC Health Plan, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, Chartwell Hotels, The Kiessling Group of Janney Montgomery Scott, KFC Williamsport, The Miller Family, and more.

