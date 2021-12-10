UPMC launched Will M Sport to provide resources on healthy eating and lifestyle practices. Will M Sport is a guide, or a "teammate," for children who want to lead their own healthy lifestyle. In this issue, Will provides advice for helping your child maintain good dental health.

The following advice is provided through UPMC.

Good oral hygiene is important to your child’s health and well-being. Use these tips to help your child have a healthy smile at every age.

Infants and toddlers

Rub a clean washcloth across your baby’s gums after you feed him or her and before bedtime. This will wash off bacteria and help your child get used to having his or her mouth cleaned.

Always clean bottle nipples and pacifiers with clean water—never with your mouth. Your saliva contains germs, and you could pass them to your child and cause cavities.

Once your baby has teeth, brush them twice a day. Use a child-sized toothbrush with soft bristles and a smear of fluoride toothpaste.

Do not put your baby to sleep with a bottle of juice or milk. The milk or juice can pool in your child’s mouth and promote cavities.

Do not use your baby’s spoon to taste his or her food. You could pass on bacteria.

Take your baby to the dentist when the first tooth appears or by 12 months old. Ask the dentist about fluoride treatments for your child.

Ages 2 to 10

Take your child for a dental checkup every six months. Be sure to ask about fluoride treatments.

Brush your child’s teeth for two minutes twice a day. Use a soft- bristled toothbrush with a pea-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste. Once your child is old enough to brush independently, supervise to make sure your child does a thorough job.

Do not share forks or spoons with your child. This can spread germs, which cause cavities.

Limit sugary drinks and snacks to help prevent cavities. Prevent plaque buildup by having your child drink water between meals.

Set a good example by taking good care of your teeth.

Ages 11 to 18

Take your child for a dental checkup every six months.

Remind your child to floss once per day and brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Encourage your child to avoid sugary, sticky foods and sugary drinks. These items promote cavities.

If you are having trouble getting your child to brush, point out the consequences of poor oral hygiene: stained teeth and bad breath.

How to Brush

Place the toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to the gums. Move the brush back and forth gently in short strokes. Brush the outer surfaces, the inside surfaces, and the chewing surfaces of all teeth. To clean the inside surface of the front teeth, tilt the brush diagonally and make several up-and-down strokes. Brush the tongue to remove bacteria and keep your breath fresh.

How to floss

Use about 18 inches of floss. Wind each end around one of your middle fingers. Hold the floss tightly between your thumbs and forefingers. Gently insert it between your teeth. Curve the floss into a “C” shape against the side of a tooth. Gently rub the floss up and down, keeping it pressed against the tooth. Don’t jerk or snap the floss. Floss between all your teeth. Don’t forget to floss behind your back teeth.