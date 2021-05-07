Renovo, Pa. – UPMC will offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Renovo Fire Hall, 230, 11th St., Renovo.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be given to those ages 16 and up. No appointment necessary.

“UPMC is proud to bring the vaccine directly to the residents of Renovo in an effort to increase vaccination rates in Clinton County,” said Ron Reynolds, president of UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy.

“This pandemic is far from over, as many areas around the country are now experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 spread. The vaccine saves lives and remains our most important means of keeping our communities free of the virus so we can return to our pre-pandemic lifestyle.”

The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 in those who are vaccinated, including new variants of the disease now being found in parts of the United States. Myths that will affect women’s fertility, and that mRNA vaccines change the body’s DNA are not backed by scientific evidence.

“The Pfizer vaccines have been tested in tens of thousands of people and administered to tens of millions,” said Reynolds. “The vaccines are safe, effective, and recommended for everyone 16 and up, even those who are at lower risk for COVID-19. Yes, you may experience a mild fever, fatigue, or chills after your vaccination, but this is nothing compared to the dangers of the COVID-19 virus itself.”

To receive your free vaccine, simply walk-in to the UPMC vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit UPMC.