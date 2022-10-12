Williamsport, Pa. — Three doctors have joined the physical medicine and rehabilitation staff at UPMC, hospital officials announced this week.

UPMC welcomes Leah Bowlin, D.O., Rebecca Frazier, Psy.D., and Lisa Mondell, Psy.D., to the Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) team in Williamsport.

Dr. Bowlin, physiatrist, received her medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens, Ohio. She completed her residency in PM&R at University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa.

Dr. Frazier, neuropsychologist, received her doctoral degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pa. She completed her fellowship in neuropsychology with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Westchester, N.C.

Dr. Mondell, rehabilitation psychologist, received her doctoral degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Pa. Most recently, she practiced with Montayne and Associates Counseling Center in Montoursville and taught psychology at Lycoming College in Williamsport.

“Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at UPMC in North Central Pa. is the region’s premier destination for rehabilitative services and our providers are not only dedicated to providing exceptional clinical care, but they’re also focused on offering new and expanded treatments to help patients achieve optimal physical, cognitive and emotional outcomes,” said Tom Hoy, administrative director, UPMC Neurosciences and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation in North Central Pa.

“The team is comprised of providers from a number of specialties that help patients recover from serious injuries, illnesses or surgery to improve their quality of life. By welcoming Drs. Bowlin, Frazier and Mondell to the team, we’re living up to our mission of bringing life changing care to the region by providing additional access to necessary services locally allowing patients to get the care they need close to home.”

PM&R services are offered at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport. To schedule an appointment with Drs. Bowlin, Frazier or Mondell, call 570-321-2600.

For more information about PM&R services at UPMC in North Central Pa., visit UPMC.com/RehabNCPA.