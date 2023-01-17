UPMCWilliamsport_campus_2022

Exterior of UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.

 Photo provided

Danville, Pa. — Looking for a fresh start? Take your career to the next level with UPMC.

Join UPMC at the Iron Room at Frosty Valley Resort to speak with recruiters and hiring managers from UPMC Williamsport and UPMC Muncy to learn more about opportunities for you to join our team in 2023.

Explore roles for all experience levels including:

• Nursing: RN and LPN (inpatient and outpatient available)
• Nursing Care Support: Care Attendant, Nursing Assistant/Patient Care Technician
• Environmental Services and Housekeeping
• Food & Nutrition Services
• Pre-Hospital Services
 

Why choose UPMC?

• Up to 5½ weeks of paid time off and seven paid holidays to do what matters most to you.
• Robust benefits offerings designed to care for your total well-being — physically, financially, and emotionally.
• Designated career ladders to support your professional growth and advancement.
• Access to continued learning opportunities, tuition reimbursement, and student loan assistance to help you achieve your personal and academic goals.
 

To register for the event, visit here.

 
 

