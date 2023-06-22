Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a free seminar on joint pain to educate the public about common causes and treatment options.

John Bailey, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon with UPMC, is hosting the free seminar titled "Putting Your Knees and Hips at Ease."

The event is free and open to anyone who registers. It will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Walnut Conference Room at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.

Along with Dr. Bailey, rehabilitation staff will be on hand to share information about therapy services and what happens after a total joint replacement. There will also be time for a question-and-answer session.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Certified staff will offer blood pressure checks and fall and stroke risk assessments before the seminar. Refreshments and snacks will also be offered.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, call (570) 321-2020.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section 2:41 +8 Flight 800 Memorial Garden renovations complete Is Alzheimer's disease genetic?