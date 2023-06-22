robotic knee surgery upmc.jpg

Dr. John Bailey demonstrates how the robotic-assisted technology supports his surgical technique on a prosthetic knee.

 UPMC in North Central Pa.

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a free seminar on joint pain to educate the public about common causes and treatment options.

John Bailey, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon with UPMC, is hosting the free seminar titled "Putting Your Knees and Hips at Ease." 

The event is free and open to anyone who registers. It will be held on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Walnut Conference Room at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.

Along with Dr. Bailey, rehabilitation staff will be on hand to share information about therapy services and what happens after a total joint replacement. There will also be time for a question-and-answer session.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Certified staff will offer blood pressure checks and fall and stroke risk assessments before the seminar. Refreshments and snacks will also be offered.

Registration is required. For more information or to register, call (570) 321-2020.

