Williamsport, Pa. — The public will have a chance to honor those affected by suicide at a candlelight vigil organized by UPMC Williamsport in September, National Suicide Prevention Month.
The vigil, hosted by the Behavioral Health team at UPMC Williamsport, will be open to all community members on Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at UPMC Williamsport’s front lawn, 700 High St., Williamsport.
“This event is one way we’re hoping to support the community and raise awareness for suicide prevention,” said Jackie Zielewicz, LCSW, behavioral health therapist, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We’re hoping this vigil gives anyone the opportunity to pay homage to those lost to suicide and their loved ones left behind.”
If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.