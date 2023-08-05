August can be a hectic and stressful, yet exciting time of year for children and parents. You’re rushing around to make sure they have new school supplies, meeting new teachers, and adopting and adjusting to a new schedule. With so much “new” going on, let’s help make sure your children are happy and healthy for the upcoming school year.

Importance of check-ups

Many parents may be tempted to skip this visit if they think their children seem healthy, however, these annual physicals are essential. Some of the reasons these annual appointments are so important are:

Vaccinations – Annual visits for your children are important for ensuring that all their vaccinations are up to date. This is also your opportunity as a parent to ask questions or express any concerns you may have regarding their immunizations.

Development Assessment – During this time, your doctor can assess the development and growth of your child by taking measurements, such as their height and weight, to establish if they are following a normal growth curve. If anything appears to be abnormal, a plan will be established for helping your child get back on track.

Vital Signs – During their visit, vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse, and temperature will be taken. These vital signs can help to detect any underlying health conditions early and before they may become a more serious issue.

Physical Exam – Your doctor will also physically examine your child, checking their ears, throat, heart, lungs, skin, and eyes to determine if everything looks okay or if there are any findings that may be concerning and require additional testing and/or treatment. If your child plays sports, these exams should be scheduled before every season.

Discussion – For many parents, this is the only visit that they will have annually with their child’s physician and it’s the perfect time to come prepared with questions or concerns.

Forms – Many schools require sports forms to be completed by a healthcare provider, or physical forms, depending on the grade they are in as well.

Wash those hands

With hundreds and even sometimes thousands of children in the same building, sickness is bound to spread. But teaching your child proper hygiene can help stop the spread of illness.

Hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of germs in the classroom and elsewhere. When kids come into contact with germs, they can easily spread them—especially if they rub their eyes or scratch their nose. Then it's only a matter of time until the rest of the family may become sick as well. Frequent hand washing can help slow the spread of germs.

Teach kids how to wash their hands properly—and when to do it (after blowing their nose, using the bathroom, and before eating). This helps reduce their risk of getting sick, and in turn, from infecting others. Be sure to assist young children with washing their hands.

When hand washing is not possible, hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol is the next best way to kill germs that cause COVID-19 and other illnesses, according to the CDC.

Additional health tips

As children prepare to get back into the school routine, it is important that they are eating the right foods to fuel their day. Healthy eating in childhood and adolescence is important for proper growth, development, and prevention of various health conditions. A healthy breakfast with whole grains (whole-wheat bagels, oatmeal, whole-grain cereals, etc.) and proteins (eggs, meat) is the best way for children to start the day and give their body the fuel it needs to sustain energy throughout the morning. Studies suggest that eating breakfast is associated with improved memory, better test grades, reduced absenteeism, and improved mood and behavior.

Whether your children eat a school-provided lunch or bring lunch to school, focus on a nutrient dense meal that will sustain them through the end of school day. To create a healthy lunch, include one of each food group: protein, whole-grain, fruit, vegetable, and dairy. Avoid juices as they are too concentrated in sugars, as well as sugar sweetened beverages, desserts, and sugar foods. Also, remind them to drink plenty of water.

There is no proven way to “boost” the immune system, but it is important to keep kids’ bodies healthy so their immune systems can work properly. Getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy diet, managing stress, exercising, making time to laugh, and emphasizing hand washing can help reduce your child’s risk of getting colds, flu, and other infections.

One of the best ways to prevent disease is through vaccination. There is growing interest among parents in giving kids supplements like elderberry, or extra doses of vitamins such as vitamin C, but you should always consult with your child’s doctor before giving them supplements of any kind.

If any health problems arise throughout the school year, do not hesitate to contact your child’s pediatrician.