Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is offering $55 mammograms for those with no or limited insurance coverage in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Appointments are limited, and it is necessary to call the phone number of the location that is most convenient to you. Be sure to mention $55 mammograms when scheduling an appointment. Mammograms must be paid by cash or check.
The mammograms will be offered at the following locations and times:
- UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus
Breast Health Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
Oct. 1 and Oct. 15
8 a.m. to noon
570-326-8200
- UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St.
Oct. 8 and Oct. 29
8 a.m. to noon
570-321-2545
- UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave.
Oct. 13
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
570-723-0160
For more information about screenings and Breast Health services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/BreastNCPA.