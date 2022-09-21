Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is offering $55 mammograms for those with no or limited insurance coverage in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Appointments are limited, and it is necessary to call the phone number of the location that is most convenient to you. Be sure to mention $55 mammograms when scheduling an appointment. Mammograms must be paid by cash or check.

The mammograms will be offered at the following locations and times:

UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus

Breast Health Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport

Oct. 1 and Oct. 15

8 a.m. to noon

570-326-8200

Oct. 8 and Oct. 29

8 a.m. to noon

570-321-2545

Oct. 13

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

570-723-0160

For more information about screenings and Breast Health services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/BreastNCPA.

