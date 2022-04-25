Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC is offering free skin cancer screenings in recognition of National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month.
Each year in the U.S., nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer, making it one of the most common of all cancers. Through preventative measures and early detection, skin cancer is the easiest to cure.
Appointments are limited and it is necessary to call the phone number of the location that is most convenient for you. Be sure to mention free skin cancer screenings when scheduling your appointment.
Free skin cancer screenings will be offered at the following times and locations:
- Monday, May 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport
- 814-274-5540
- Tuesday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 2330 Saint Mary St. W., Lewisburg
- 570-326-8060
- Monday, May 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 1 Main St., Wellsboro
- 570-723-0716
- Monday, May 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 641 Walnut St., Williamsport
- 570-321-2345
For more information on the skin cancer screenings, or to register, visit UPMC.com/NCPASkinScreenings.
For more information about additional screenings and dermatology services at UPMC in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com.