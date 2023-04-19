Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is offering free skin cancer screenings in May in recognition of National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month. These screenings are offered by appointment only at the following locations:

Monday, May 1: UPMC Community Life Center at the River Valley Regional YMCA Williamsport Branch, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For appointments, call 570-320-7800.

Tuesday, May 2: UPMC Specialty Care, 2330 Saint Mary St., Lewisburg, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For appointments, call 570-326-8060.

Screening appointments are limited. Results will be given immediately, along with recommended follow-up if needed. Contact the location near you for an appointment.

For more information about melanoma, go to UPMC.com/MelanomaNCPA.

