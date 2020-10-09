Lock Haven, Pa. – After a fire caused UPMC Lock Haven to close for over a month, the hospital announced it will be re-opening on Monday Oct. 12.

The fire was discovered on Thursday Sept. 10 after an employee noticed smoke in the tunnels underneath the hospital. The fire, which originated in the hospital's boiler room, took multiple days for officials to fully extinguish.

The hospital was forced to temporarily close while repairs were completed.

“The road to recovery has had its challenges, but our staff members and vendors have all worked tirelessly to get us to this point,” said Ron Reynolds, president, UPMC Lock Haven and UPMC Muncy. “Thank you to those individuals as well as the community for your dedication, enthusiasm, pride, and patience. I am truly humbled and consider it an honor to be part of the Lock Haven community and to work alongside the outstanding team at our facilities. The past few weeks have demonstrated how essential our services are to Lock Haven, and likewise, how much our hospital needs our community.”

UPMC is pleased to announce that UPMC Lock Haven will resume health care services to the community on Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 a.m. UPMC Lock Haven provider offices will be contacting patients to coordinate and schedule appointments.

For more information on UPMC Lock Haven, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/LockHaven.