Celebrate Earth Day in downtown Lewisburg with a litter clean up hosted by UPMC this weekend.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 23 from 1-3 p.m. at two locations in downtown Lewisburg.

The first litter pick up area will be at the intersection of South 6th St. and St. Louis St. to clean up the Bull Run neighborhood. Another location is Wolfe Field. Participants can show up at either location and clean up supplies will be provided.

"I'm excited for these two hours of intense community care," said Taylor Lightman, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods.

"The theme of this year's Earth Day 'Invest In Our Planet' resonates with UPMC as it highlights the importance of committing time and resources to better help the communities our health system serves," said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa.