Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC is holding recruitment events monthly through the rest of the year, hospital officials announced.

UPMC is looking to connect with community members about career opportunities in nursing, information technology, housekeeping, administrative support, and more. On each third Wednesday of the month in 2023, UPMC recruiters will meet one-on-one with those interested in learning additional information.

For this launch event, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter will also be in attendance at UPMC Community Life Center, 641 Walnut St., Williamsport, to meet members of the community and discuss general workforce topics. The event will take place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Interviews will be held from 2-2:30 p.m.

These recruitment events follow last week's announcement of UPMC’s efforts to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in health care, by committing to increasing minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025 at UPMC‘s Pittsburgh hospitals, plus Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals outpatient clinics, ambulatory centers and other facilities and sites. Learn more about the announcement.

