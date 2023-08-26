Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC Williamsport welcomed this year’s newest lineup of heavy hitters born during the Little League Baseball World Series at The Birthplace, a UPMC Magee facility.

Special guests Dugout, Little League International’s official mascot, and Will M. Sport, UPMC in North Central Pa.’s mascot, were there to greet the area's newest little ones.

“This is such a fun time that our whole staff looks forward to,” said Katelyn Fowler, unit director of The Birthplace at UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport. “It’s unique in the sense that our small town gets put on an international stage. We have the opportunity to share how special Williamsport is with these families and this celebration helps make welcoming their newest additions even more memorable.”

Families with babies born during the series received a special UPMC Magee-Womens onesie, a UPMC pin for mom and dad, a hand-knitted baseball cap created by UPMC employees, and a baseball or softball donated by Little League International sporting their babies’ footprints.

For more information about prenatal care at UPMC Magee-Womens in North Central Pa., go to UPMC.com/MaternityNCPA.

