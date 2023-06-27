Williamsport, Pa. — This past Saturday, UPMC Family Hospice staff and volunteers hosted an event for community members to remember and honor their loved ones who have passed. Nearly 250 people attended the second annual butterfly release celebration at Callie’s Garden, James Short Park, 2131 Northway Rd., Williamsport.

“Butterflies symbolize something different to everyone. For some it may represent a soul fluttering into the afterlife, for others it can represent hopefulness, change and transformation, comfort, or positivity,” said Kimberly Mains, medical social worker, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“This event is a way for UPMC Family Hospice to give back to the community and celebrate not only those that have passed on in our service, but to anyone that is grieving in our surrounding communities,” Mains continued.

In addition to the butterfly release ceremony, event attendees were treated to food, ice cream, face painting, crafts, and other family fun.